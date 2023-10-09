How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Native American tribes in Vermont mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an official holiday recognizing our nation’s native populations.

Vermont has marked the holiday for four years now.

Tribes in our region gathered this weekend and Monday morning to recognize the day which they say is a time to reflect on the history of our lands.

Rich Holschuh, the chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs says he sees Indigenous Peoples Day as a cognate for Martin Luther King Day-- a time to look back on the struggle for civil rights.

“If we are going to enable and help to make that future for our children and our grandchildren, then that depends on the decisions we make today and that we need to know all of those stories, because these stories, as they have been told and are being told right now, are incomplete... So it’s a time to stop, reflect, celebrate, be grateful for what we have and to make sure that it continues,” Holschuh said.

He says it’s just as important to look ahead as it is to look back.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Holschuh.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Dave St. Pierre
Truck and ambulance collide in St. Albans
Traffic was disrupted on route 104 in Fairfax Saturday morning for a not so common situation.
Houseboat holds up traffic in Fairfax Saturday morning
An area of Dorset St. had to be shut down Saturday evening.
Portion of Dorset street closed due to underground issues
File Image
Essex police investigate multiple car break-ins, thefts
A lifelong academic, Fleming joined Castleton in the early 2000s, eventually becoming the dean...
University community remembers Honoree Fleming; Castleton homicide victim

Latest News

Walgreens confirmed to WCAX News that it will close its Cherry Street location in downtown...
Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy
Shelburne Rescue hopes to expand its service to the community by the spring of 2024.
Shelburne Rescue hopes to expand service
A happy ending to the story of a dog that got stuck on a walk in the woods in Vermont.
Rescue crews help free stuck dog in Milton
A dog was running in the woods near Milton with his family when he slipped and got stuck...
Rescue crews help free stuck dog in Milton
A helicopter crashed in the woods shortly after taking off in Croydon, New Hampshire, killing...
Helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in New Hampshire, killing the pilot