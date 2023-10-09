Native American tribes in Vermont mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an official holiday recognizing our nation’s native populations.

Vermont has marked the holiday for four years now.

Tribes in our region gathered this weekend and Monday morning to recognize the day which they say is a time to reflect on the history of our lands.

Rich Holschuh, the chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs says he sees Indigenous Peoples Day as a cognate for Martin Luther King Day-- a time to look back on the struggle for civil rights.

“If we are going to enable and help to make that future for our children and our grandchildren, then that depends on the decisions we make today and that we need to know all of those stories, because these stories, as they have been told and are being told right now, are incomplete... So it’s a time to stop, reflect, celebrate, be grateful for what we have and to make sure that it continues,” Holschuh said.

He says it’s just as important to look ahead as it is to look back.

