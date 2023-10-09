New program aims to keep seniors on their feet, safe from falls

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Falls are the leading cause of injury for adults 65 and older, according to the CDC. In Vermont, one in three Vermonters over 65 will fall at least once every given year, but the University of Vermont Medical Center is trying to change that.

Cari Stoakes never knew there were so many ways to fall.

“I did one thing right. I got the nonskid mat in the bathtub correct. Other than that, I am a little negligent,” said Stoakes of Milton.

Stoakes participated in the new pilot program created by the UVM Medical Center that provided safety solutions throughout her home. It’s designed to help patients at the hospital identify what fall risks they have in their homes. It was created to help lessen the percentage of trauma admissions coming into the hospital, as more than 60% percent of trauma admissions at UVMMC are due to a fall.

Stoakes says she’s definitely going to be making some changes in her house.

“I’ve got to get the rugs taped down, get that taken care of. As well as to finish the renovations on the outside to include the porch lights for the outside lighting. To fix those steps,” she said.

Paramedics spend the day with a patient evaluating the outside and inside of their home. They go over all the fall risks and talk about things like physical health, balance mobility, hearing and vision, and even medications. Paramedics say many of these factors that can contribute to a fall are often overlooked.

“The consequence of not paying attention to fall risk and mitigating fall risk is, again, sustaining that life-altering or potential life-ending injury. Being stripped of your independence,” said Nicholas Deavitt, a paramedic.

The hospital hopes the pilot program can spread more awareness to increase home safety.

“What grew very frustrating for me as a provider is responding to events and emergencies that had already taken place. What’s really rewarding is now I finally have the answers to knock on someone’s door without an ambulance,” Deavitt said.

The pilot program is intended to be in Vermont for three years. If it’s proven successful, it should keep going.

Click here to learn more about the program.

