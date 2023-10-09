Police still investigating Castleton homicide; no word yet on suspect

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police still have not announced any arrests or named a suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Castleton.

Honoree Fleming, 77, was shot and killed while walking on the rail trail near 1660 South Street Thursday afternoon.

There have been no updates from law enforcement on the case since Saturday evening when police said they were still investigating.

Fleming, 77, of Castleton, was a former dean at Castleton University who retired in 2012. Investigators say she began her walk on the rail trail around 4 p.m. Thursday. By 4:30 p.m., police were getting calls about people hearing gunshots, and Fleming was found dead.

The medical examiner said Fleming died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

As of Monday morning, police have yet to name a suspect and say they don’t know whether the shooting was targeted.

Investigators say witnesses have described a person of interest on the trail as a white man with short red hair, not dark as was first reported, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a dark gray shirt and carrying a black backpack. Anyone who saw that man is asked to call the state police.

Police say Fleming was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants and black sneakers. They say she entered the trail from the pavilion area at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus and walked south toward Poultney. Anyone who saw Fleming on the trail is also asked to contact the state police.

Police say they have interviewed numerous witnesses and neighbors and reviewed surveillance footage. They encourage people in the area to check their security cameras for video of the person and to stay vigilant.

Police emphasize the person of interest in this homicide is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or submit an anonymous tip online.

VTSU Castleton remained closed Monday, the first day students are returning from break.

