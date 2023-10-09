President signs disaster declaration for August flooding in Addison County

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Joe Biden has signed a Major Public Assistance disaster declaration for Vermont’s Addison County following rain and severe flooding there Aug. 3-5.

The designation will reimburse towns in Addison County for 75% of the costs already spent on things like debris removal, road and building repairs, and staffing costs for relief services

Vermont Emergency Management will assist Addison County towns in registering for the assistance.

This declaration is in response to the flooding from the beginning of August since the incident period for the July floods closed beforehand.

