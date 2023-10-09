How to help
Reaction from the Jewish community in our region as fighting escalates in Israel

Rabbis in our region are reflecting on the attack on Israel.
By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Community members gathered at UVM’s Chabad on Monday in the wake of the recent attacks in Israel.

Israel is at war with Hamas, striking back at the terror organization for its unprecedented and savage attack on Israeli civilians over the weekend. The combined death toll on both sides is over 1,000.

There were prayers and songs to bring comfort and to honor the victims. And speakers shared stories of friends and family on the front lines in Israel.

UVM Chabad says they’re planning a bigger vigil this Sunday on Church Street.

Israel’s military says the attack was a surprise assault on a Jewish holiday.

Rabbi Aaron Philmus of the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue in Burlington says this incident is shocking.

“The greatest amount of Jews that have been killed in one day since the Holocaust. I mean, let that sink in. This was a pogrom and an attack on civilians. And so it’s not a war. That’s not like a normal war. It’s Israel’s 9/11,” Philmus said.

Even his relatives back in Israel are being affected.

“I know my cousin, my cousins and the director of the synagogue, her son and many people from our community have family there who have been called to fight,” Philmus said.

As he talks to his folks back at home, he says he’s worried for them.

“They’re still in shock, it’s such a horror,” Philmus said.

Rabbi David Edleson from Temple Sinai in South Burlington says his heart dropped when he heard the news.

“First reaction was absolute horror and disgust and heartbreak,” Edleson said.

Edleson says he has empathy for those in Israel.

“These aren’t military people. These are women and mothers and families on farms and in small villages being dragged out and mowed down or kidnapped,” he said.

Vermonters for Justice in Palestine expressed sympathy for the innocent people who were killed in the attacks, but said Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and what they call the apartheid regime in the country are what provoked the attack.

“So I wish of the American people that they take a stand and understand what the Israeli government is doing now. It’s not in favor of the Jewish people as they claim or in favor of peace and justice when their defense minister is calling the Palestinians animals and the bombardment with all American-made weapons,” said Wafic Faour of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine.

