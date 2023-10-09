Rescue crews help free stuck dog in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A happy ending to the story of a dog that got stuck on a walk in the woods in Vermont.

The dog was running in the woods near Milton with his family this weekend when he slipped and got his leg stuck between two big rocks.

Neighbors tried to move the rocks and get Finn the dog loose, but it didn’t work.

So Milton Rescue stepped in to help, employing air bags and the jaws of life. About half an hour later, Finn was freed.

His family says he’s got pep back in his step despite a slight limp.

