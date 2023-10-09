Shelburne Rescue hopes to expand service

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne Rescue hopes to expand its service to the community by the spring of 2024.

EMS has four levels, with each providing different services. Currently, Shelburne Rescue is at level three, the advanced EMT level. Now, they have submitted an application to level up to parametric level service.

If approved, they would be able to provide care to patients needing assistance on-site rather than waiting for qualified paramedics.

Shelburne Rescue Chief Jacob Leopold says calls have risen over the last few years.

“We closed out our last fiscal year with 1,500 dispatches, with about 800 transports. So, we are going out an average of four to five times a day. Reliance on our neighboring services is a stress on their systems because they also have their own EMS calls to respond to,” Leopold said.

It will take about $18,000 to make the transition. They are confident with this change they will be able to provide better care for their residents.

