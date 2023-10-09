How to help
Smugglers’ notch ski and snowboard club sale returns for 40th year

By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Johnson family moved from Tennessee to Vermont. It’s definitely a change of scenery but they say they’re excited to have the chance to take advantage of what our snowy state has to offer.

“We like ski once every two years and now it’s more often since we’ve moved up here,” said Jessalyn resident Eleanor Johnson.

“The adrenaline of just like going down the mountain really fast,” said Essex resident Eleanor Johnson.

Eleanor, Jessalyn and Veronica Johnson have been skiing for years, but it’s an expensive sport especially when it comes to gear.

That’s why organizations like Smugglers’ Notch Ski and Snowboard club are doing what they can to make winter sports more affordable. Over the weekend the SNSC hosted their 40th Annual Ski Swap at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester.

“It helps make sure our prices can stay low enough to make it affordable for families to get into the ski and sport,” said Smugglers’ Notch Ski and Snowboard Club Executive Director Ryan Sheredy.

Sheredy understands that finances aren’t the only issue.

“There’s certainly barriers and finance is one of them, often times transportation and stuff like that is also depending on where you live regionally,” said Sheredy.

But that’s why the club does what they can to help in other ways too, like providing coaching for athletes and families at lower costs as well as scholarships for families that may need financial help.

“Luckily, they have a lot of programs through schools to help introduce the sport to kids when they’re young. It’s a huge part of the state and our economy,” said Sheredy.

Sheredy says he wants to help those who are passionate about winter sports make it to the competitive level with the right resources, and he doesn’t want finances to be an issue.

“Our goal as a club is to get that out to our local communities and provide an option and especially for those that want to be competitive,” said Sheredy.

Harper Previs is an athlete. She hopes she can make it to college level skiing. She and her brother, August, say they love the sport and want nothing to get in their way.

“Just being in nature and doing something I love,” said Harper Previs.

“The speed and everything else,” said August Previs.

Vendors from regional and local ski shops participated in the ski and board swap, and local community members could also bring in their own gear as well.Sheredy says the event can be busy, but the work is worth it because of the impact it can have on athletes’ futures.

“It’s very rewarding working with the athletes and watching them grow and progress not just the season but over the years,” said Sheredy.

And he enjoys keeping those relationships and friendships with people beyond the program.

“We have a tight knit community; we have a lot of parents that come back and help after their kids have grown out of the program. It’s great to see everybody else put that same love into the sport and into our community to support it and that’s really the best part,” said Sheredy.

Organizers and volunteers say the two-day day ski swap was a success and they’re excited to do it again next year.

