Vermont congressional delegation condemns attacks on Israel

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is condemning the attacks on Israel.

The death toll in Israel and Palestine has climbed to at least 1,600 people after this weekend’s violent attack by Hamas militants. That includes at least 11 Americans.

Israel has ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and its defense minister says no food, water or fuel will be allowed into Gaza, where Hamas is holding dozens of hostages and threatening to begin executions.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, posted on social media, in part, “Innocent people on both sides will suffer hugely because of it. It must end now.”

I absolutely condemn the horrifying attack on Israel by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. There is no justification for this violence, and innocent people on both sides will suffer hugely because of it. It must end now. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 7, 2023

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said: “The act of terrorism is unacceptable... These cycles of violence must stop.”

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vermont, referred back to her trip to Israel earlier this year, saying: “This summer I saw first hand the fear that the risk of violence has on the region. This violence must be loudly condemned.”

I’m horrified by the unprovoked attacks on Israel. I stand with the people of Israel in sorrow as we learn of reported hostages and civilian deaths.



This summer I saw first hand the fear that the risk of violence has on the region. This violence must be loudly condemned. — Rep. Becca Balint (@RepBeccaB) October 7, 2023

