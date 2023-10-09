How to help
Vermont congressional delegation condemns attacks on Israel

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Becca Balint and Sen. Peter Welch-File photo
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Becca Balint and Sen. Peter Welch-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is condemning the attacks on Israel.

The death toll in Israel and Palestine has climbed to at least 1,600 people after this weekend’s violent attack by Hamas militants. That includes at least 11 Americans.

Israel has ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and its defense minister says no food, water or fuel will be allowed into Gaza, where Hamas is holding dozens of hostages and threatening to begin executions.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, posted on social media, in part, “Innocent people on both sides will suffer hugely because of it. It must end now.”

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, said: “The act of terrorism is unacceptable... These cycles of violence must stop.”

Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vermont, referred back to her trip to Israel earlier this year, saying: “This summer I saw first hand the fear that the risk of violence has on the region. This violence must be loudly condemned.”

