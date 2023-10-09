How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pharmacy in downtown Burlington says it’s closing up shop.

Walgreens confirmed to WCAX News that its Cherry Street location will be shuttered next month.

The pharmacy chain didn’t say exactly why this particular location is closing.

It says people who have prescriptions at that location will automatically have those transferred to the nearest Walgreens, which is on Farrell Street off Route 7 outside of the downtown.

It says employees at the Cherry Street store have been notified and they’re working to try to retain them at other locations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Dave St. Pierre
Truck and ambulance collide in St. Albans
Traffic was disrupted on route 104 in Fairfax Saturday morning for a not so common situation.
Houseboat holds up traffic in Fairfax Saturday morning
An area of Dorset St. had to be shut down Saturday evening.
Portion of Dorset street closed due to underground issues
File Image
Essex police investigate multiple car break-ins, thefts
A lifelong academic, Fleming joined Castleton in the early 2000s, eventually becoming the dean...
University community remembers Honoree Fleming; Castleton homicide victim

Latest News

Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy
Shelburne Rescue hopes to expand its service to the community by the spring of 2024.
Shelburne Rescue hopes to expand service
A happy ending to the story of a dog that got stuck on a walk in the woods in Vermont.
Rescue crews help free stuck dog in Milton
A dog was running in the woods near Milton with his family when he slipped and got stuck...
Rescue crews help free stuck dog in Milton