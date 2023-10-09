Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pharmacy in downtown Burlington says it’s closing up shop.

Walgreens confirmed to WCAX News that its Cherry Street location will be shuttered next month.

The pharmacy chain didn’t say exactly why this particular location is closing.

It says people who have prescriptions at that location will automatically have those transferred to the nearest Walgreens, which is on Farrell Street off Route 7 outside of the downtown.

It says employees at the Cherry Street store have been notified and they’re working to try to retain them at other locations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.