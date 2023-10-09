Welch speaks in favor of CHIPS and Science Act

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Peter Welch is working to keep semiconductor manufacturing in Vermont.

Welch spoke in a senate committee hearing about the importance of the CHIPS and Science Act. He called for them to build on the act to incentivize semiconductor manufacturing in Vermont and nationwide.

Welch pushed the Secretary of Commerce on how they have been giving rural states the opportunity to develop regional technology hubs and innovation.

“We’re excited in Vermont about the CHIPS Act. We have real production of gallium nitrate chips printed on silicon chips, and that’s a new technology that is providing greater power. GlobalFoundries, which is a very large company in Vermont, is a leader in this,” said Welch in the hearing.

The Secretary of Commerce told the Welch that $2 billion has been appropriated to semiconductor tech, and more could be in the works. He also confirmed that there would be a focus on rural and small states for the regional tech hub program.

