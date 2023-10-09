BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -This week, our weather will be controlled by the “slow low that won’t go.” That “slow low” is an upper level low pressure system parked just to our northwest. Basically, the jet stream has curled up on itself. That means there is nothing to push that system along, and so it will just slowly drift eastward through southern Canada, keeping our weather cool & unsettled right through the end of the week.

There will be some sunny breaks from time to time, but skies will be mostly cloudy during the daytime hours. Temperatures will be running a good 5 degrees or so below normal for this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 62 degrees).

Most of us will stay dry through mid-week, but there could be a few showers on Thursday as that upper low crawls by just to our north.

Our best bet for seeing some sunshine will be on Friday.

That “slow low” will finally drift away as we head into the weekend, but then another, reinforcing shot of cool air will drift in over the weekend. A system will be tracking mainly to our south over the weekend, and we should stay dry on Saturday, although there will be lots of clouds. But then that system may drift northward a bit and bring in a chance for some rain on Sunday into Monday.

Fall foliage is starting to get past peak in some of the higher elevations, especially in the Adirondacks, the Northeast Kingdom, and northern New Hampshire. But there is still plenty of fall color out there to enjoy and take MAX Advantage of! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.