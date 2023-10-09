BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Monday! Most of us should stay primarily dry here through the rest of the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. There could be a few patchy rays of sunshine here and there, but the clouds remain rather stubborn. The best chance of seeing a few showers will be across Northern New York, especially St. Lawrence County. That is thanks to a low pressure situated off to our north, bringing an east wind across Lake Ontario and some lake effect rain showers. Daytime highs climb into the low and mid-50s today, with overnight lows in the 40s across the western half of the region and in the 30s off to the east, where they see clearer skies.

Over the next few days, our unsettled weather pattern will stick around, with mainly cloudy skies overhead. Again, the best chance of seeing a few rain showers will be across Northern New York. There will be a few glimpses of sunshine here and there, but the clouds remain steady over the next few days. Daytime highs stay cool, with most of us in the 50s.

The best chance for all of us to see dry time and sunshine will be Thursday and Friday, but temperatures remain rather fall-like and cool before another system looks to bring more rain as we head towards next weekend. Next weekend’s rain totals look to be less than last weekend’s. Your Max Advantage weather team will continue to keep a close eye on it.

Have a good week!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.