2 arrested in Franklin County drug investigation

Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R](Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Vermont have arrested two people from Massachusetts after a lengthy drug investigation.

Vermont State Police said local and state authorities conducted a monthslong investigation into cocaine distribution in Franklin County, which included controlled purchases of cocaine base.

Monday, police arrested Keeyo Jones, 29, and Shawnees Robinson, 31, both of Springfield, Massachusetts, in St. Albans without incident. Jones faces five charges related to the sale of cocaine and Robinson faces seven drug-related charges. They were both held on $10,000 bail.

