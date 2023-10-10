How to help
Body found in lake ID’d as suspect in 2019 murder

Keith Gaston
Keith Gaston(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a body found this summer in Lake Champlain belonged to the prime suspect in the 2019 murder of a Winooski woman.

The body was found floating just offshore near Colchester Point on July 16th. Police say after analyzing DNA and other identifying markers, they determined the remains are of Keith Gaston.

The 32-year-old was a person of interest in the 2019 death of his fiance, Hannah Keyes, 28. His car had been found near the Riverwalk in Winooski and police say surveillance video showed he had intentionally jumped into the water and likely drowned.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

