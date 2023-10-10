Body found in lake ID’d as suspect in 2019 murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a body found this summer in Lake Champlain belonged to the prime suspect in the 2019 murder of a Winooski woman.

The body was found floating just offshore near Colchester Point on July 16th. Police say after analyzing DNA and other identifying markers, they determined the remains are of Keith Gaston.

The 32-year-old was a person of interest in the 2019 death of his fiance, Hannah Keyes, 28. His car had been found near the Riverwalk in Winooski and police say surveillance video showed he had intentionally jumped into the water and likely drowned.

