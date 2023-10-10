How to help
Brighton man faces new charges connected to arson spree

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of domestic terrorism is facing new charges.

Vermont State Police accused Avery Buchman, 64, of trying to set a neighbor’s house on fire on Gideon Mills Road in Brighton in August 2022. They say he lit an incendiary device and placed it near a propane tank and parked car right next to an occupied house. They say he then barricaded himself inside his home, brandishing a firearm and throwing explosives at troopers. The homeowners were able to extinguish the device.

Now, Buchman faces additional charges for incidents that took place prior to that arrest Police say also broke into numerous camps on the same road and poured accelerants throughout one, and left explosives in others. One led to a fire.

Police say their investigation revealed there was probable cause to charge Avery Buchman.

Buchman was already behind bars and faces a number of new charges including possession and use of explosives.

