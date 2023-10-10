Burlington council to consider declaring ‘public health crisis’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From homelessness to drugs to gunfire and theft, dysfunction in downtown Burlington is prompting the Burlington City Council to consider approving a ‘public health crisis.’

The images of homeless encampments and drug use have been growing increasingly visible all throughout Burlington this summer. From tents to needles on public streets, many people say it has profoundly changed the city. “It’s not safe,” said Ian McCloud, a local resident.

“Just outright drug use out in the middle... broad daylight. You try to tell them to leave and they get mad at you,” said Dylan Worthein of Burlington.

But those impacted also share the reality of living on the streets. “You are not going to starve in Vermont but you are going to be cold and you are going to freeze your ass off at night,” said Jeanne Morrill, who told us she struggles with struggle with homelessness, addiction, and health problems.

“It’s the only way to deal with homelessness is - I hate to say it - being high. Because mentally and physically, you can’t deal with everything and everybody,” said Misty Leonard, who we recently spoke with outside the former YMCA on College Street,

The city has seen a 175% jump in people who are unsheltered over the past year. “Because these things have become so visible, they have become normalized to some degree and I think what I see and what is truly heartbreaking is that our empathy as a community is becoming depleted,” said Sarah Russell, who works for the city as a special assistant to end homelessness.

DYSFUNCTION CAUSING BUSINESSES TO ABANDON DOWNTOWN

There is also growing frustration that open drug use, violent behavior, and rampant retail theft are driving businesses away

“Each store that goes out and is not immediately replaced is concerning,” said Mark Bouchett with Homeport, a popular home furnishing store on the Church St. Marketplace. Bouchett has seen businesses come and go over the years but says there is something different and that the current climate for visitors needs to change. “That they’re not seeing open drug use, that they’re not seeing people sleeping on the marketplace, that it feels like a place that’s safe and secure and fun to come down to.”

Other factors have impacted business closures, including national retail trends, a labor shortage and more people working remotely. “I don’t know when we’re going to be beyond the point where we can’t get better. I don’t think we’re there yet but I do think that the next couple of months are going to be pretty critical,” said Kelly Devine with the Burlington Business Association. She says one solution is to rebuild the city police force to create a feeling of safety downtown.

Safety is also on the minds of employees who work at night in Burlington. They gathered to share stories of being followed to their cars after their shifts and fears of being mugged. It’s something the Church Street Marketplace Commission agrees needs to be addressed. “I have friends that work in the industry that are having issues late at night coming home, not feeling safe. I’ve heard people getting followed home, I’ve heard people being mugged, catcalled, all sorts of things,” said the commission’s Christopher Haessly.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, who recently announced he is not running for re-election, says despite the concerns from the business community, he believes the downtown is thriving. “Do I also believe the people who continue to make a bet on Burlington and Burlington’s future are going to win greatly on the bet? I believe that as well and I think that’s what you’re going to see in the months and years ahead,” Weinberger said.

In the meantime, Devine says we should expect more businesses leaving in the coming months. She says they are imploring the mayor, council, and state officials to step in and help solve the problem using any resources -- including opioid settlement money -- to do an all-hands-on-deck approach.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER DECLARING ‘PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS’

The Burlington City Council is vowing to focus new attention on the drug crisis that is at the route of much of the downtown’s trouble.

The council Tuesday night will consider a resolution that would declare the increase in substance use in the city a public health crisis. The measure calls for a number of things to address the drug crisis including a rule that would make councilors discuss solutions to the drug problem at every city council meeting. It also seeks to beef up staffing on the front line by hiring more first responders and community partners. Councilors are also calling on the governor and legislators to come to visit Burlington to see the problems for themselves.

The non-binding resolution reaffirms the city’s stance on the drug crisis.

WEINBERGER DEFENDS WARMING SHELTER PROPOSAL

The city of Burlington is working to find shelter for the nearly 300 unhoused people across Chittenden County.

We recently reported that the former VFW on South Winooski Avenue will be converted to a warming shelter by December. There will be 30 beds and an overflow room during extreme winter weather.

In addition to that, the Champlain Inn on Shelburne Road is now under new management and allowing guests to stay for extended periods of time, as long as they continue their efforts to find permanent housing.

However, some business leaders voiced concerns about the VFW’s location in a downtown that is already experiencing many issues. Tuesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger said the addition of the VFW shelter shouldn’t add to the problems downtown but rather help with them.

“The shelter system, the treatment system that we have currently is overwhelmed by the current need and is not meeting the current need, and when that need is not being met, the disorder that causes is spilling out onto our streets. This is a facility that should help with that not further worsen it,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

The warming shelter is funded by the Vermont Agency of Human Services. It will be open Dec. 15-March 15.

Related Stories:

Plan for temporary warming shelter in Burlington gets cold reception from some

Burlington searching for answers to combat drug crisis

Outdoor Gear Exchange to reduce Church St. footprint

WCAX Investigates: Burlington’s intractable homeless crisis

King Street neighborhood public safety survey underway

Burlington Police respond to spate of overdose calls

Residents say Burlington subsidized apartment building besieged by crime, drugs

Discarded syringes barometer of Burlington’s growing drug problem

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.