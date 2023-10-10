Call for volunteers to help clear Lake Champlain beaches for nesting turtles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An event aimed at making Lake Champlain’s beaches more welcoming to spiny softshell turtles is coming up, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife wants your help with it.

Nesting Beach Clean Up Day is Sat., Oct. 14. Volunteers will pull weeds and debris off sites where the turtles lay their eggs.

Fish and Wildlife biologists say these kinds of efforts, along with a push to keep people from disturbing the beaches during nesting season, are making a difference for the threatened species.

“The counts of eggs and young that come off the beach every year, we do monitor very closely. And there’s some ups and downs. But overall, the trend has been very much going up. So it does seem to be going in a very positive direction for them,” said Toni Mikula, a Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist.

Mikula will be at the event and will have hatchling spiny softshell and other turtles on hand.

If you want to help, you’re asked to meet at North Hero State Park on Saturday at 10 a.m. After finishing there, the group will carpool to another site in Swanton.

The event is rain or shine, and you should plan to dress for the weather and bring water and snacks. Some hand tools will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own garden tools like rakes. Kids are welcome! Pre-registration is not required.

To get to North Hero State Park, follow Route 2 north past Carry Bay in North Hero. Take a right on Lakeview Drive, just before Route 2 swings west toward Alburgh. Follow Lakeview Drive almost to the end until you reach the North Hero State Park entrance sign on the left. Drive to the end of the road always bearing right.

For more information, contact Toni Mikula at Toni.Mikula@vermont.gov.

