Classes resume at Vermont State University Castleton as police search for killer near campus

Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers.
Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers.(Ron Powers | Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Classes resumed at Vermont State University Castleton on Tuesday, despite the ongoing manhunt for a killer near campus.

Honoree Fleming, 77, of Castleton, was shot and killed while walking on the rail trail near campus last Thursday. Fleming was a former dean at the college.

The school canceled classes on Monday as students returned from fall break. But Tuesday, classes resumed, though we’ve learned some students are skipping school until this murder mystery is solved.

Security on campus has been beefed up.

Investigators said Monday they have gotten more than 200 tips from the public but they have yet to name a suspect or announce any arrests.

Over the weekend, police corrected the description of a person of interest in the case. They say witnesses on the rail trail described the man as having short red hair, not dark hair as reported last week. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and was wearing a dark gray shirt and carrying a black backpack. Anyone who saw that man is asked to call the state police.

Police say Fleming was wearing a white and blue striped shirt, black pants and black sneakers. They say she entered the trail from the pavilion area at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus and walked south toward Poultney. Anyone who saw Fleming on the trail is also asked to contact the state police.

And investigators are still asking people in the area to check security cameras for that person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Police say the person of interest in this homicide is considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

