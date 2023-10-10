Essex residents worry about negative health effects of noisy roads

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Junction residents John Hill and Lorraine Zaloom have seen their house on Route 15 go through a lot of change.

John Hill’s family moved into the house in the 1960s.

“When I was growing up here, we had very little traffic, we used to sit on the front steps and actually wait for cars to go by,” Hill said.

Now around 17,000 cars a day pass by his road each day -- and with them comes the noise- the worst comes from altered mufflers that make loud popping or cracking sounds as they drive by.

“You can’t have conversations on the front lawn because of the heavy traffic and the traffic noise,” Hill said.

But Hill and Zaloom are worried less about the noise as a nuisance, and more as a health issue.

“I’m concerned about the health and safety of the residents who live in this neighborhood,” Hill said. “We have an extremely busy road going through this neighborhood and I’m worried about the health and safety of the people using the sidewalks, the young kids and the daycares we have here.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency - health problems related to high levels of noise include stress related illnesses, high blood pressure, speech interference, hearing loss, sleep disruption, and lost productivity.

The decibel levels of mufflers on cars is part of a bill that’s been brought up to the Vermont legislature for the last two years.

The bill would reduce the noise level to not go above 95 decibels.

Zaloom brought the issue up at a policing meeting last Wednesday - and Lieutenant Paul Ravelin from Vermont State Police responded by saying it’s hard to enforce.

“I can’t test that in the setting it was tested at to see if it was legal or not because I am now taking ambient noise from wildlife, from passing motorists, from my car, so there are things that are impeding us from actually enforcing that,” Ravelin said.

Ravelin said for cars to pass inspection, the manufacturer cannot modify the exhast anyway.

Hill says he’s just hoping some sort of crackdown can happen in the near future.

“We really need help, whether it’s new laws or enforcement, we’re running out of time to protect these residents along this stretch of road,” Hill said.

Hill and Zaloom have made changes to their homes to help mitigate the amount of sound coming in.

They’ve put in sound-proof windows - and plan to put up a fence to help stop additional noise.

But they say they’re worried about the people in the area who rent, and who can’t make those changes, about how the noise affects them.

