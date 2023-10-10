How to help
Firefighter candidate dies after suffering medical episode during training exercise, officials say

Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while...
Fire officials in New York say Alexander Griffin recently suffered a medical episode while running in a physical fitness test.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT
(Gray News) - A New York man training to be a firefighter has died.

New York Fire Department officials said Alexander Griffin experienced a medical episode while recently participating in a run while trying out for the department.

He received immediate medical care and was transported to the hospital. However, the 32-year-old was pronounced deceased on Tuesday.

“Our hearts are with the family as they grieve this tragic loss,” a fire department spokesperson shared.

According to reports, Griffin was training for his required ability qualification certification for a spot in an upcoming academy class.

The Griffin family has set up a GoFundMe account for assistance since the man’s death.

According to organizer Jesse Collado, Griffin leaves behind a wife, a mother, and a brother who is a New York firefighter.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Alexander Griffin’s untimely passing. He was a young man full of dreams and aspirations, but tragically, his journey was cut short while pursuing those dreams,” the family shared.

Griffin’s funeral is reportedly scheduled for Thursday in Queens.

