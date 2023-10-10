How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hochul to meet with state intelligence officials over Middle East conflict

Supporters of Israel gather near the Israeli Consulate in New York Monday.
Supporters of Israel gather near the Israeli Consulate in New York Monday.(Craig Ruttle | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to meet with state police officials to discuss security precautions over the military conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli and Palestinian protestors squared off in New York Monday and Hochul says she wants to make sure that protests remain peaceful.

The governor delivered a speech Monday night at an Albany synagogue saying that for many New Yorkers, the attacks by both sides hit close to home. “I knew as the leader of the state of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel -- something I’m enormously proud of. We celebrate it all the time -- I also knew we had a special vulnerability. That I had a responsibility to activate our state police and our intelligence centers,” Hochul said.

The governor says they will make sure all New Yorkers are safe to gather. In another show of solidarity, the Israeli flag will fly at the Capitol.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers.
Police offer few answers on Castleton murder investigation
Alexis Newsome
Missing Vermont hunter found safe
A helicopter crashed in the woods shortly after taking off in Croydon, New Hampshire, killing...
Helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in New Hampshire, killing the pilot
Walgreens confirmed to WCAX News that it will close its Cherry Street location in downtown...
Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy
Police say a teen is in the hospital after being shot in Swanton. - File photo
Police investigate shooting in Swanton

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
File photo
Draft plan released on Winooski River water quality priorities
A meeting to discuss river restoration underway in central Vermont is taking place today.
River Restoration efforts in Winooski River Basin begin
The Mount Philo State Park is taking center stage this week, getting a nod from the Leave No...
Mount Philo State Park honored by ‘Leave No Trace’ organization