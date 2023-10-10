Hochul to meet with state intelligence officials over Middle East conflict

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to meet with state police officials to discuss security precautions over the military conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli and Palestinian protestors squared off in New York Monday and Hochul says she wants to make sure that protests remain peaceful.

The governor delivered a speech Monday night at an Albany synagogue saying that for many New Yorkers, the attacks by both sides hit close to home. “I knew as the leader of the state of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel -- something I’m enormously proud of. We celebrate it all the time -- I also knew we had a special vulnerability. That I had a responsibility to activate our state police and our intelligence centers,” Hochul said.

The governor says they will make sure all New Yorkers are safe to gather. In another show of solidarity, the Israeli flag will fly at the Capitol.

