How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hundreds contribute to Spectrum’s Empty Bowl Dinner

Spectrum Youth and Family Services' held their Empty Bowl Dinner fundraiser at the UVM Davis...
Spectrum Youth and Family Services' held their Empty Bowl Dinner fundraiser at the UVM Davis Center Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of people will eat soup Tuesday night in Burlington so others don’t go hungry.

Channel 3′s Darren Perron is among those serving the soup at the UVM Davis Center as part of Spectrum Youth and Family Services’ Empty Bowl Dinner fundraiser.

Ticketholders get a handmade bowl donated by local artisans and the soup of their choice -- all to raise money to help homeless youth.

“Spectrum uses this money to keep our basic needs program going -- young people who are homeless,” said Spectrum’s Mark Redmond.

The event is sold out.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers.
Police offer few answers on Castleton murder investigation
Alexis Newsome
Missing Vermont hunter found safe
Walgreens confirmed to WCAX News that it will close its Cherry Street location in downtown...
Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy
A helicopter crashed in the woods shortly after taking off in Croydon, New Hampshire, killing...
Helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in New Hampshire, killing the pilot
Police say a teen is in the hospital after being shot in Swanton. - File photo
Police investigate shooting in Swanton

Latest News

File photo
Police investigate hundreds of tips on Castleton murder
File photo
UVM expert discusses next steps in Gaza conflict
ren Perron spoke with the director of the Middle East studies program at UVM about what it will...
UVM expert discusses next steps in Gaza conflict
Jennas Promise is finding yet another way to spread awareness about substance use disorder.
Jenna's Promise Roasting Company to serve at Vt. info centers