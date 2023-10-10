Hundreds contribute to Spectrum’s Empty Bowl Dinner

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of people will eat soup Tuesday night in Burlington so others don’t go hungry.

Channel 3′s Darren Perron is among those serving the soup at the UVM Davis Center as part of Spectrum Youth and Family Services’ Empty Bowl Dinner fundraiser.

Ticketholders get a handmade bowl donated by local artisans and the soup of their choice -- all to raise money to help homeless youth.

“Spectrum uses this money to keep our basic needs program going -- young people who are homeless,” said Spectrum’s Mark Redmond.

The event is sold out.

