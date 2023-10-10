How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Jenna’s Promise Roasting Company to serve at Vt. info centers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One Vermont company held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate a caffeinating collaboration coming back to the Green Mountain State.

For the first time in four years, Jenna’s Promise Roasting Company will be providing coffee to Vermont information and welcome centers.

Jenna’s Promise is a Johnson Organization dedicated to opioid recovery. The collaboration between Jenna’s Promise and the Vermont Information Centers Division aims to raise awareness for the overdose emergency in Vermont.

A celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the northbound Williston rest area.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Newsome
Missing Vermont hunter found safe
Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers.
Police offer few answers on Castleton murder investigation
A helicopter crashed in the woods shortly after taking off in Croydon, New Hampshire, killing...
Helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in New Hampshire, killing the pilot
Walgreens confirmed to WCAX News that it will close its Cherry Street location in downtown...
Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy
Police say a teen is in the hospital after being shot in Swanton. - File photo
Police investigate shooting in Swanton

Latest News

One Vermont company held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate a caffeinating collaboration...
Jenna’s Promise Roasting Company to serve at Vt. info centers
driving
Essex residents worry about negative health effects of noisy roads
Essex residents are worried about the negative health effects the road next their house has on...
Essex residents worry about negative health effects of noisy roads
Reaction from the Jewish community in our region as fighting escalates in Israel
How the Burlington Fire Dept. wants to change its response to overdose calls