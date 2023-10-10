Jenna’s Promise Roasting Company to serve at Vt. info centers

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One Vermont company held a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate a caffeinating collaboration coming back to the Green Mountain State.

For the first time in four years, Jenna’s Promise Roasting Company will be providing coffee to Vermont information and welcome centers.

Jenna’s Promise is a Johnson Organization dedicated to opioid recovery. The collaboration between Jenna’s Promise and the Vermont Information Centers Division aims to raise awareness for the overdose emergency in Vermont.

A celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the northbound Williston rest area.

