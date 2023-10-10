Mount Philo State Park honored by the ‘Leave No Trace’ organization

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - Mount Philo State Park is taking center stage this week, getting a nod from the ‘Leave No Trace’ organization.

The park in Charlotte has been selected as a spotlight site for this year. As people turn out to outdoor areas in troves, the Leave No Trace initiative shines a light on communities rising to meet the occasion.

Leave No Trace will be at Mount Philo from October 13th through the 15th to work with local agencies to deliver education and partner on restoration and stewardship projects.

