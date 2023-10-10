How to help
Pileup leads to crash with Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express

A crash involving two cars and Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express shut down Route 7 in Ferrisburgh...
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving two cars and Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express shut down Route 7 in Ferrisburgh Tuesday morning.

It happened just before just before 11 a.m. Police say the driver, Nichole Rampone, 33, of Ferrisburgh, didn’t notice flashing railroad signals, crashed into the back of another car, and then struck the moving Amtrak train.

Rampone was sent to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

No one on the train was injured.

