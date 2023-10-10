Pileup leads to crash with Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving two cars and Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express shut down Route 7 in Ferrisburgh Tuesday morning.

It happened just before just before 11 a.m. Police say the driver, Nichole Rampone, 33, of Ferrisburgh, didn’t notice flashing railroad signals, crashed into the back of another car, and then struck the moving Amtrak train.

Rampone was sent to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

No one on the train was injured.

