Police investigate hundreds of tips on Castleton murder

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five days after a former Castleton University dean was murdered on a local rail trail, police say they still have no suspect or motive. The only lead that police have in the case is a male suspect who witnesses saw leaving the scene after gunfire.

The Vermont State Police say they have received hundreds of tips.

“The tips have kind of been all over the map -- some possible sightings, some positive names -- those are things that we’ve looked into throughout the past few days,” said Vermont State Police Capt. Scott Dunlap.

So with seemingly scant evidence to go on, how do investigators approach a case like this? “I think we tend to think that murders are solved quickly. That’s what we see on movies and television shows, but that is not always the case,” said Penny Shtull, a criminology professor at Norwich University.

In any murder investigation, police gather evidence -- bullets, fingerprints, surveillance footage, and tips from witnesses. It also takes tracing back the schedule of the victim for days, weeks, and sometimes months. Shtull says most murders are between people who know each other. “You’re getting not only police having to engage whats old school policing but also looking at a lot of forensic evidence and technology that needs to be employed,” she said.

Police may also have evidence or information that they are not releasing to the public, in part, because that may compromise the investigation. Former State Police Capt J.P. Sinclair investigated some of Vermont’s most notorious violent crimes and says there’s a lot of work happening behind the scenes. “Although it may seem at this time that there’s not a lot of information in the case, it does not mean that it’s parallel to the information that’s going into it or the work of the investigation at present,” he said.

In the meantime, state troopers are continuing patrols in Castleton and on Casteleton’s campus and are continuing to ask the public to remain vigilant. Police say the person of interest is described as having short red hair, not dark hair as reported last week. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and was wearing a dark gray shirt and carrying a black backpack. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

Related Stories:

Classes resume at Vermont State University Castleton as police search for killer near campus

Police offer few answers on Castleton murder investigation

University community remembers Honoree Fleming, Castleton homicide victim

Officials at VSU Castleton react to homicide investigation, say campus safety is a priority

Retired dean of education identified as victim in Castleton homicide

Police searching for suspect connected to Castleton death

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.