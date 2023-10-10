River Restoration efforts in Winooski River Basin begin

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A meeting to discuss river restoration underway in central Vermont is taking place today.

The draft technical basin plan catalogs water quality conditions in the Winooski Basin and outlines potential strategies to protect and restore water quality.

The final version of this plan will help the state fund and support the basin over the next five years.

The goal of the restoration is to help natural water habitats and decrease phosphorous flowing into Lake Champlain. The first meeting will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Central VT Chamber of Commerce in Berlin. You can also attend virtually.

