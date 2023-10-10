Rutland Country Club hosts annual Pfanner Cup

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The third annual Pfanner Cup took place on Sunday and Monday at Rutland Country Club. Vermont’s top professional and amateur golfers competed against each other in a Ryder Cup style competition in an event named after, and in honor of, the late Dave Pfannenstein, former executive director of the VGA and member of the Vermont PGA.

As of Monday afternoon, the event had raised around $17,000 for the VGA and VPGA scholarship funds.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.