Rutland Country Club hosts annual Pfanner Cup

Vermont Golf Association, Vermont PGA help raise over $15,000 for scholarships
Vermont Golf Association, Vermont PGA help raise over $15,000 for scholarships
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The third annual Pfanner Cup took place on Sunday and Monday at Rutland Country Club. Vermont’s top professional and amateur golfers competed against each other in a Ryder Cup style competition in an event named after, and in honor of, the late Dave Pfannenstein, former executive director of the VGA and member of the Vermont PGA.

As of Monday afternoon, the event had raised around $17,000 for the VGA and VPGA scholarship funds.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

