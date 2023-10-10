Rutland, Hartford claim boys D1, D2 golf state titles

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - On a textbook fall day, the boys golf season came to a close as The Golf Club at Basin Harbor hosted the state championships.

In division one, Rutland withstood efforts from South Burlington and CVU down the stretch to claim the championship with a total team score of +31. Spaulding’s Garret Cameron finished as the division one individual winner at -1 (70).

Division two belongs to Hartford, as the Hurricanes had four golfers finish in the top 15, led by Jaden Poirier. The individual crown once again belongs to Lucas Politano from Otter Valley High School, who captured his second consecutive medal.

