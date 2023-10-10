How to help
Smuggs officials to press on with gondola study

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Smugglers’ Notch Resort officials say they plan to go back to the drawing board on plans to build a gondola connecting Smugglers’ Notch and Stowe.

State environmental officials this summer concluded that the proposed gondola connecting the resorts -- and crossing state-owned land -- was not compatible with existing land use designations or management goals and Smuggs last week withdrew its application.

As ski areas have faced increased pressures to merge with major resorts, Smuggs has said the gondola could be the key to its long-term financial challenges. Resort owner Bill Stritzler says they plan to do a study to analyze the economic versus the environmental effects. “I think it’s going to be a positive study. If it is, then we will bring it forward for consideration. We’re not going to stretch it though if it’s not clearly a positive study. Then, we will have to go back and keep our ‘not now’ approach to the project,” he said.

They say they hope to have the analysis completed in the next year.

