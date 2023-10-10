How to help
Some say they'll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation

Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween.

A new survey is suggesting they may get less candy this year because of inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions surveyed over 1,000 adults.

About 40% of those surveyed said inflation will impact their plans to buy candy,

And among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less of the sweet treats.

Roughly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less.

And it isn’t just inflation that is driving up prices for consumers.

Producers said a tight sugar supply will be driving up the cost of candy as well as cutting into the production of the goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

