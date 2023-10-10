Supreme Court denies challenge of NY gun law

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied a possible new challenge to New York’s gun safety laws.

Justice Clarence Thomas last month pushed to bring the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act up for consideration.

The act took effect in September of last year and included a strengthened requirement for carry permits and prohibiting guns in sensitive places. Opponents said the law was unconstitutional and that the provision on background checks for ammunition was a misuse of the federal background check system.

Governor Kathy Hochul in a statement Tuesday said she was pleased there will be no challenge to the law. “The United States Supreme Court has sided with common sense, denying the application for emergency relief that would have temporarily dismantled New York’s nation-leading gun safety laws,” she said. “Public safety is my top priority and I’m committed to working with law enforcement and leaders across New York to keep our communities safe.”

New York is among a half-dozen states that had provisions of their gun laws invalidated by the Supreme Court’s so-called Bruen decision in 2020.

