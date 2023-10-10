Top 3 on 3 for Monday, October 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From state championship season opening, to the postseason looming in fall sports and the regular season starting on the ice, there was a lot to choose from in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

Checking in at number three, we’re headed out on the water for the high school bass fishing state championships held over the weekend, where Harwood captured the crown in historic fashion. They set a state championship record, bringing in a bag weighing 24.99 pounds.

At number two, we have...the number eight - as in, the UVM field hockey team scored eight goals in a massive conference win on Sunday, the second most in program history, and the most ever under head coach Kate Pfeifer. She’s coached 169 games at UVM, and never have the Cats done what they did on Sunday. The win put them tied for the final postseason spot, too.

And at number one, staying at UVM over to Gutterson Fieldhouse. Alaina Tanski breezes by one defender, stays ahead of a second, and instead of trying to go around a third, she shoots it between the legs of a defender and deposits it into the top right corner.

