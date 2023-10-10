How to help
UVM expert discusses next steps in Gaza conflict

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The death toll from Hamas’ surprise attack over the weekend has now risen to above 1,000.

Israeli military officials released the stunning news Tuesday as the country was pressing ahead with a fierce offensive of airstrikes in Gaza that has claimed 830 lives on the other side and caused widespread destruction.

Darren Perron spoke with Peter Henne, director of the Middle East Studies, Global and Regional Studies Program at the University of Vermont, about what it will take to end the conflict.

