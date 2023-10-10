Vermont History Museum reopens

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont History Museum in Montpelier is back open after nearly three months of repairing from flood damage.

California residents Adele Lim and Tony Camerino stopped by Montpelier this week to see the fall foliage and made a stop at the newly reopened Vermont History Museum. “We just love the vibe of this city and the museum -- it’s incredibly welcoming,” Lim said.

The Pavillion building on State Street, which houses the museum, had its basement filled with water during the July flood. “We got about 15 feet of water in the basement,” said the museum’s Andrew Liptak. “We lost out because this is a destination spot for downtown Montpelier. People come to Vermont and they visit the Statehouse, they come to do shopping, and while they’re here, they come in, learn about Vermont’s history.”

The museum is also a hot spot for locals and school groups. “I think that it’s really important with any form of history education to have opportunities for students to directly interact with history. So, in our museum, we have a lot of interactive stations that allow students to really immerse themselves into each time period and learn about how Vermonters would have interacted with the environment and other people at that time,” said museum educator Danielle Harris-Burnett.

Visitors who knew little about the impact of the flooding say it’s inspiring to see resiliency on display. “We already saw signs about reopening parties and bringing people back and businesses rebounding. So, we got a real sense of the community here,” Camerino said.

The Vermont History Museum is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday, from 10 to 4.

While the museum has reopened, other parts of the Pavillion, including the attorney general, treasurer, and governor’s offices remain closed. Officials have said damage to the entire Capitol Complex could exceed $100 million.

