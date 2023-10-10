Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2024

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters will get a pay raise starting next year

The state’s minimum wage is increasing in January to $13.66 an hour, a 48-cent bump from the current rate of $13.18.

Tipped employees will also get a pay bump -- from $6.28 an hour to $6.84. But if they don’t make enough to get to the non-tipped hourly wage, employers must make up the difference.

The minimum wage and tipped minimum wage are adjusted annually in accordance with Vermont law and take effect at the start of the new year,

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.