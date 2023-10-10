Vermont State University announces faculty buyout plan
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University has announced voluntary faculty buyouts as part of cost-saving efforts.
The buyouts are part of what VTSU calls its ongoing academic optimization efforts. Those efforts are aimed at keeping the cash-strapped university financially sustainable. The university, which recently merged campuses and rebranded, has faced a drop in enrollment and rising costs over the past decade. The school system ended the 2023 fiscal year with a $22 million deficit. It’s projected to reduce that by $5 million next fiscal year to $17 million.
The buyout plan would give 20-33 faculty members half their annual salary at the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year. They would also continue to receive tuition benefits for family members who are interested in attending VTSU.
In a statement, Interim Vermont State University President Mike Smith said the buyout “is a generous option for faculty members to choose their path and hopefully avoiding the need for layoffs.”
Eligible faculty members have until Oct. 27 to apply for the voluntary buyout program.
Click here for more on VTSU’s optimization plan.
Related Stories:
Draft report outlines proposed Vermont State University cuts, changes
Source: Vermont State University to cut more programs
Vermont State University announces new president
Vermont State Colleges System chancellor stepping down
Vermont State University says fall enrollment numbers meet goal
First-year students arrive at newly minted Vermont State University
Vermont State University celebrates unified opening
You Can Quote Me: May 28, 2023
Newsmaker Interview: Mike Smith to steer Vt. State University launch
Last graduating class under Vermont Technical College name
Reprieve for libraries, athletics at Vermont State University
Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?
Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle
Lawmakers look to close the book on cutting Vermont State University libraries
Vt. State Colleges says campus libraries will keep some books after all
State employees union files unfair labor practice against Vt. State Colleges
Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist
VSU staff, students share concerns at Statehouse
VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote
Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital
VSU campus libraries turning to digital collections
Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire
What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?
VSC supporters protest potential campus closures
Vermont State Colleges System likely to close 3 campuses
Will region’s small college closure crisis continue?
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.