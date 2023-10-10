Vermont State University announces faculty buyout plan

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University has announced voluntary faculty buyouts as part of cost-saving efforts.

The buyouts are part of what VTSU calls its ongoing academic optimization efforts. Those efforts are aimed at keeping the cash-strapped university financially sustainable. The university, which recently merged campuses and rebranded, has faced a drop in enrollment and rising costs over the past decade. The school system ended the 2023 fiscal year with a $22 million deficit. It’s projected to reduce that by $5 million next fiscal year to $17 million.

The buyout plan would give 20-33 faculty members half their annual salary at the end of the 2023-2024 academic school year. They would also continue to receive tuition benefits for family members who are interested in attending VTSU.

In a statement, Interim Vermont State University President Mike Smith said the buyout “is a generous option for faculty members to choose their path and hopefully avoiding the need for layoffs.”

Eligible faculty members have until Oct. 27 to apply for the voluntary buyout program.

Click here for more on VTSU’s optimization plan.

Related Stories:

Draft report outlines proposed Vermont State University cuts, changes

Source: Vermont State University to cut more programs

Vermont State University announces new president

Vermont State Colleges System chancellor stepping down

Vermont State University says fall enrollment numbers meet goal

First-year students arrive at newly minted Vermont State University

Vermont State University celebrates unified opening

You Can Quote Me: May 28, 2023

Newsmaker Interview: Mike Smith to steer Vt. State University launch

Last graduating class under Vermont Technical College name

Reprieve for libraries, athletics at Vermont State University

Will VSU rebranding effort make a difference?

Vermont State University president resigns following library kerfuffle

Lawmakers look to close the book on cutting Vermont State University libraries

Vt. State Colleges says campus libraries will keep some books after all

State employees union files unfair labor practice against Vt. State Colleges

Vermont State Colleges leaders say financial problems persist

VSU staff, students share concerns at Statehouse

VSU leaders hear from students, faculty after no-confidence vote

Castleton University students protest plans for library to go digital

VSU campus libraries turning to digital collections

Vt. Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to retire

What will become of Vermont’s cash-strapped college system?

VSC supporters protest potential campus closures

Vermont State Colleges System likely to close 3 campuses

Will region’s small college closure crisis continue?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.