Welch brings in an FCC representative for broadband talks

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A talk about connecting Vermont’s small towns is taking the spotlight in Williamstown.

That’s where Senator Peter Welch will welcome an FCC representative to talk shop.

They’ll be discussing rural broadband rollout, Wi-Fi installation on school buses, and talk about how communities across the country can use Vermont as a model.

The duo will be joined by students, teachers, administrators, and state leaders for today’s event.

