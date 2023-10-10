Wildlife Watch: Rabbit hemorrhagic disease

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife and agriculture officials are concerned about what they’re calling a highly contagious virus that impacts rabbits.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease is a virus that was first discovered in rabbits in Europe in the 1980s and wildlife officials have been monitoring its spread, including documented cases in neighboring New York and Quebec.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife biologist John Gobeille about what is at stake.

