BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We are stuck in a weather pattern that will not be changing any time soon. There will be very little change in the weather from day to day as we go through the rest of the week and through the weekend.

A slow-moving upper level low pressure system just to our north will continue to keep skies mainly cloudy, although there will be a few sunny breaks from time to time, mainly during the morning hours.

There could be a few rain showers in northern NY through mid-week, but there will be a little better chance for some shower activity during the day on Thursday. Friday is our best bet for seeing some extended sunshine.

A partial solar eclipse will be occurring on Saturday in the early-to-mid afternoon. A system will be passing by with some rain, mainly to our south. Our southern counties may get in on some of those rain showers. The best place to be to possibly see that eclipse will be farther north, closer to the Canadian border.

Then we go back to a chance for a few showers again from Sunday into the middle of next week.

There is still plenty of colorful foliage to enjoy, but it is getting to be past peak in many of the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, Green Mountains, White Mountains, and up into the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.