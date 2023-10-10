How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Tuesday! Our weather will stay constant over the next several days as the low-pressure system off to our north and west stalls out. That means another day of a mixture of sunshine and clouds and most of us staying mainly dry. The best chance at seeing a few rain showers will be in St. Lawrence County, New York, where they could see a few lake effect rain showers come on shore from Lake Ontario. Daytime highs really are not moving, with most in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be a rinse-and-repeat type day for Wednesday as well.

Finally, that low-pressure system will start to march eastward on Thursday, increasing the likelihood that we will all see a few scattered showers as it tracks just to our north. Again, daytime highs are only in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s.

As that low-pressure system finally departs on Friday, we’ll see the best chance for all of us to get in on a bit of sunshine. Any sunshine is short-lived as a coastal system arrives into Southern New England on Saturday. We should stay dry, although there will be more clouds on Saturday. That system may drift northward a bit and bring in a chance for some rain on Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Newsome
Missing Vermont hunter found safe
Honoree Fleming is seen in this family photo taken by her husband, Ron Powers.
Police offer few answers on Castleton murder investigation
A helicopter crashed in the woods shortly after taking off in Croydon, New Hampshire, killing...
Helicopter crashes shortly after takeoff in New Hampshire, killing the pilot
Walgreens confirmed to WCAX News that it will close its Cherry Street location in downtown...
Walgreens to close downtown Burlington pharmacy
Police say a teen is in the hospital after being shot in Swanton. - File photo
Police investigate shooting in Swanton

Latest News

Worcester, Vt. | Submitted September 30, 2023 | Captured by Andrew Thorpe
Worcester fall foliage 2023
Woodstock, Vt. | Submitted October 4, 2023 | Captured by Ted Mishkit
Woodstock fall foliage 2023
Williston, Vt. | Submitted October 8, 2023 | Captured by Diana Hanks
Williston fall foliage 2023
Your Monday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast