3 months after floods, Vt. officials balance recovery with resiliency

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been exactly three months since devastating floods tore through Vermont communities, and while the recovery continues, Vt. officials say they are setting their sights on longer-term resiliency projects.

With the weather turning colder, there are still an estimated 250 homes in Vermont with furnaces and boilers that were damaged by floodwaters.

But as the immediate response continues, some in Barre are working through bigger questions about the future of the community.

Susan Kelley has live in Barre her whole life, and for the last 29 years has owned the Snack Shack. “I had 14 employees every year -- night and day -- total love,” Kelley said. The flood destroyed the stand on North Main Street and her home behind it. “I’d say probably $80,000 worth of loss.” Kelley says she didn’t get any help from FEMA so she’s selling her home and some of her belongings so she can pay her taxes.

Reporter Calvin Cutler: How are you, as a lifelong resident of Barre, thinking about your future after the floods?

Susan Kelley: There won’t be a future here.

Kelley is wary that Barre will flood again and thinks the city should dredge the rivers to keep them from overflowing, but in the meantime, she’s choosing not to rebuild. “Somebody needs to do something, and it’s not reinventing the wheel,” she said.

Accounting for broken boilers, furnaces, and flood debris, Barre was hit 2.5 times harder than Montpelier. Three months on, Vermont is now looking at resiliency to limit the extent of damage in future floods. “Building on what we started after Tropical Storm Irene, and that clearly needs to be prioritized in the years ahead as we adapt to a changing climate,” said Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday.

Using federal cash, Vermont has made big investments in new culverts and bridges, flood-proofing buildings, filling in basements, and property buyouts to restore floodplains.

“We need to balance that approach with housing, in full investments that are outside of the floodplain, and mitigate what we can if it has to be inside the floodplain,” said Doug Farnham, the state’s chief recovery officer.

Gov Scott says much of that work will take a big infusion of federal cash and a refocusing of priorities at the state level. “Even if we were to fully eliminate greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont, the impacts of climate change will continue,” Scott said.

Vermont in recent years has focused on emission reductions, including the Global Warming Solutions Act, allowing Vermonters to sue the state if it fails to achieve carbon reduction goals.

Leaders say coming up with a legally binding plan for resiliency is apples to oranges. “There is no risk fully eliminated, it’s managing our risk,” said Vt. Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore.

Back in Barre, Kelley says there are still immediate needs in the community that are unmet. “There’s like 50 people that don’t have heat, and we’re going into the winter,” she said.

FEMA officials Wednesday announced that they will extend the deadline for individual assistance until October 31.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.