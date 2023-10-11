Blue Cross Vt. partnership with Michigan approved by regulators

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State regulators have given the green light for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont to partner with Blue Cross of Michigan.

The new affiliation is aimed at giving Vermont more tech services like a mobile app for policyholders or easier ways for providers to process claims.

Blue Cross officials say members won’t see changes to their plans right away. It’s the first affiliation of its type between Blue Cross plans in the country.

“This isn’t a merger, it isn’t an acquisition in the traditional sense. What they want to be able to do is gain scale themselves and be attractive to other small Blue Cross Plans across the country like we have. We benefit from being the first plan and being able to create the model and do something unique that works for Vermont,” said Blue Cross’ Sara Teachout.

Blue Cross is Vermont’s largest health insurance carrier with about 200,000 members while Michigan has over 5 million.

