Bristol celebrates completion of additional housing construction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a big day in Bristol as the community celebrates the addition of new housing in their downtown.

Today is the grand opening of the Firehouse Apartments. They’ll serve 20 low and moderate-income households in a town where there have historically been only nine affordable apartments.

Funding for the development totaled over 8.6 million dollars from public and private sources.

Today’s event will include a ribbon cutting and apartment tours. It kicks off at 2:00 p.m.

