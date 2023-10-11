Burlington officials reach agreement with owner of ‘problem property’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has reached an agreement with the owner of a blighted property downtown.

The apartments at 184 Church Street have been a magnet for drug users and other crime, according to neighbors. Mayor Miro Weinberger has called it one of the city’s worst problem properties, citing numerous code violations that have not been addressed by the owner. The Chittenden County Superior Court next door last month put up a fence to keep vagrants out.

The property’s owner, Charlie Handy, has said the people causing the issues don’t live there and that he pays for security to sweep the area every day.

After a Housing Review Board meeting Tuesday night, officials said an agreement with Handy is in the works to relocate the tenants and bring the building up to code.

