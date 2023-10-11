Claremont recovery center expands to Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - There is a new resource in the Upper Valley for those who are struggling with addiction. TLC Family Resource Center in Lebanon is designed to connect those who are struggling with addiction with those who have walked in their shoes.

“I was a heavy drinker, crack smoker,” said Evan Howard of Claremont. But Howard is currently seven months sober with the help of TLC Family Resource Center in Claremont. “They have groups here that I participate in that help me figure out why I was doing what I was doing and how I can do things now to change those behaviors.”

A similar center primarily focused on recovery- is now open in Lebanon. All the recovery coaches there have also struggled with addiction.

“If we can just have other people there to help, support, embrace, and encourage, the better chance people are going to be successful,” said Dan Wargo, TLC’s recovery program director. He says he’s 11 years sober and credits his progress to peer-to-peer support. “Early recovery for me was, I have a community of people in recovery who embraced me, took me under their wing, helped me to be carried until I was able to carry myself.

Along with games and a place to relax, the Lebanon center also offers harm reduction kits, case management, and outreach to other community partners. All in an effort to keep people on the right path.

“That is number one, because I am worthy of it,” Howard said.

Anyone is welcome to drop in at either location, including families of those who are struggling.

