How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Deadline extended for Vermonters to apply for FEMA funds

Vermonters now have more time to apply for federal dollars to help them recover from damage...
Vermonters now have more time to apply for federal dollars to help them recover from damage caused by this summer’s flooding. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters now have more time to apply for federal dollars to help them recover from damage caused by this summer’s flooding.

Gov. Phil Scott says his administration requested an extension for Vermonters to apply for FEMA funding.

The deadline to apply for individual assistance was originally Oct. 12.

Now, the governor says FEMA signed off on the extension and Vermonters now have until Oct. 31 to file applications. But FEMA says the sooner you apply, the better.

Click here for the latest list of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont and their addresses.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Gaston
Body found in lake ID’d as suspect in 2019 murder
A crash involving two cars and Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express shut down Route 7 in Ferrisburgh...
Pileup leads to crash with Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express
File photo
Burlington council to consider declaring ‘public health crisis’
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 arrested in Franklin County drug investigation
Vermont State University has announced voluntary faculty buyouts as part of cost-saving...
Vermont State University announces faculty buyout plan

Latest News

The city of Burlington has reached an agreement with the owner of a blighted property downtown.
Burlington officials reach agreement with owner of ‘problem property’
A Milton man faces numerous charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase early...
Milton man arrested following high-speed chase
xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars
xxx
St. Albans woman arrested after crashing into 4 cars