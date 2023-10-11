Deadline extended for Vermonters to apply for FEMA funds

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters now have more time to apply for federal dollars to help them recover from damage caused by this summer’s flooding.

Gov. Phil Scott says his administration requested an extension for Vermonters to apply for FEMA funding.

The deadline to apply for individual assistance was originally Oct. 12.

Now, the governor says FEMA signed off on the extension and Vermonters now have until Oct. 31 to file applications. But FEMA says the sooner you apply, the better.

Click here for the latest list of FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Vermont and their addresses.

To apply for help without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

