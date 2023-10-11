How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being improperly stored.(MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products that include vitamins, toothpaste and over-the-counter drugs.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the items included in the recall were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by the discount retailer and inadvertently shipped to certain stores.

The items were sold at those stores between June 1 and Oct. 4 in 23 states, including California, Colorado, Texas and Florida.

Such items as Benadryl allergy tablets, Crest tartar control toothpaste and Vita Globe gummies are on the recall list.

The FDA says Family Dollar has notified its stores and has discontinued the sale of the affected products.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items can return them to the store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Those with further questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687.

Officials also advised customers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they are experiencing any problems that may be related to using the recalled products.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Gaston
Body found in lake ID’d as suspect in 2019 murder
A crash involving two cars and Amtrak's Ethan Allen Express shut down Route 7 in Ferrisburgh...
Pileup leads to crash with Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express
File photo
Burlington council to consider declaring ‘public health crisis’
Keeyo Jones [L] and Shawnees Robinson [R]
2 arrested in Franklin County drug investigation
Vermont State University has announced voluntary faculty buyouts as part of cost-saving...
Vermont State University announces faculty buyout plan

Latest News

Hikers raised thousands of dollars to help with the care and upkeep of Vermont's Long Trail. -...
Hikers raise thousands of dollars for Long Trail upkeep
Trucks haul two rocket motors slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11,...
Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming -- but it won’t be as big as this year’s
Maurice Armell
Police searching for missing Vermont man