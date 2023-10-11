Health Watch: Vt. health officials say new data provides insights into drug crisis

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say a new report is providing insights into the state’s drug crisis, including data that they say will hopefully lead to more interventions.

“It can just be disheartening and defeating sometimes when it feels like we’re not making an impact or we’re not able to help the people that we’re here to serve when we continually do it,” said John Husbands, a Burlington firefighter who spoke at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, and one of several who have lately expressed feelings of compassion fatigue when dealing with an influx of overdose calls. In September, the department responded to almost 70 overdoses, the most ever in a single month. “The problem’s only getting worse. So the need is our inability to correct and help the situation,” Husbands said.

It comes as the City Council Tuesday officially adopted a resolution declaring drugs and homelessness a public health crisis.

The Vermont Department of Health has been trying to quantify the extent of the problem by sourcing overdose death data from across different agencies in crafting its latest Social Autopsy Report. “We want to identify trends in how Vermonters who died of an overdose interacted with state systems prior to their death so that we identify opportunities for intervention,” said the department’s Kelly Dougherty.

The 2021 report released last month found that 99% of the people who died from overdose interacted with a government agency prior to their death. It also found that white, non-Hispanic males aged 25-44 unmarried with a high school education or less represent 25% of those who died. The median income of Vermonters who died of an overdose in 2021 is nearly that of the federal poverty level. Most telling for Dougherty -- 49% of those who died interacted with the Department for Children and Families as a child. “We know that that’s one of the main risk factors for developing substance use disorder -- is if you experience childhood trauma,” she said.

DCF says they analyze the data and pitch solutions that target large portions of those who died from overdoses, including prevention for kids exposed to childhood trauma and increasing awareness for the Department of Mental Health Services. “We need to intervene with our smallest, our youngest Vermonters, but also this is a problem that is happening now. We’re in an overdose crisis. We need to be really looking at the people who are dying, and people are dying every day,” Dougherty said.

Officials say overdose deaths are projected to rise to record numbers again and hope a data-driven approach will help guide them to solutions to reverse trends.

